Now Hiring: Copy Editor

The Capilano Courier is hiring!

Position: Copy Editor

Part-time, beginning mid-August

We’re changing our focus from print to digital this year, and we need someone with a good eye for detail and grasp of the English language to help us make this shift. As Copy Editor, it will be your responsibility to go through WordPress drafts on the Capilano Courier website, checking grammar – including spelling and punctuation – and ensuring the content matches Capilano Courier Style guidelines.

Responsibilities:

Proofreading web and print articles

Checking for grammar, spelling and punctuation mistakes

Ensuring written content matches Capilano Courier style guidelines (similar to Canadian Press Style with a few notable exceptions)

Requirements:

Ability to meet deadlines

Eye for detail

Editing ability

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Working knowledge of WordPress, Word, Excel and Dropbox

Work can be done remotely. Expect to work 10-20 hours per week, mainly on Thursdays and Fridays. You are also welcome to get involved and pitch or write stories (for extra pay) beyond the duties outlined. To apply, please send your resume, cover letter and any relevant writing samples to Christine Beyleveldt at capcourier@gmail.com by June 8th. A copyediting test will be issued.