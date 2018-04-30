Now Hiring: Art Director

The Capilano Courier is hiring!

Position: Art Director

Part-time, beginning end of August

We’re looking for someone to help spearhead our visual design and artistic identity. As Art Director, it will be your responsibility to supply illustrations and designs to accompany the Capilano Courier’s written content. You will be the primary contact for our pool of talented artists and supply them with written articles and coordinate artwork from them on a weekly basis. On occasion, you will also be asked to build infographics and advertisements and supply illustrations.

Requirements:

Either be a student or a post-secondary graduate in graphic design, illustration, fine arts or media arts

An excellent understanding of Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator

Strong communication skills

A collaborative nature

Can sufficiently provide visual concepts for written articles from a wide range of topics

Works well under pressure and can meet deadlines

A strong portfolio that is readily available online or in a PDF

You will be required to work in the office every second Friday assisting the Production Manager with design duties. The remainder of your work can be done remotely. Expect to spend three to five hours per week emailing graphic work. You are also welcome to get involved and write or illustrate (for extra pay) beyond the duties outlined. To apply, please send your resume, cover letter and portfolio to Christine Beyleveldt at capcourier@gmail.com by June 8th.