New scholarship honours retired departmental assistant

Alison Bailey Scholarship Fund will be awarded to Communication students starting the Fall 2018

LAURA MELCZER // CONTRIBUTOR

Students in the School of Communication Studies can apply to get a little extra financial help staring in Fall 2018. The Department of Communications is establishing a new departmental scholarship named for Alison Bailey, the program’s Departmental Assistant who retired on Mar. 29. Bailey worked with the University for 25 years and has been an integral part of the School of Communication since 2013, handling much of the behind the scenes work that allows the department to operate smoothly.

Communication Studies Co-Chair and Instructor Sue Dritmanis, described Bailey as having “a profound impact on the lives of our students, staff and faculty.” The $1,000 scholarship will identify and celebrate students who bring a similar attitude towards their studies and the CapU environment. “Her enthusiasm, empathy and determination to succeed and to help others succeed made this institution, and our school, a better place,” said Dritmanis.

Only current and returning Communication Studies degree students will be eligible for the bursary. The scholarship will be awarded to students who demonstrate their engagement within the school in university activities as well as have a minimum Grade Point Average of 2.5. “This award [will] recognize students who bring a high level of engagement to their studies at Capilano University,” said Dritmanis. She outlined engagement to include things like participation with the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU), taking on a leadership position in a club or program or involvement in other off- campus activities that promote the University.

The School of Communication faculty will create a committee to complete the selection process for this scholarship. Currently, the scholarship will be offered every year for the next three years, and going to different students. The department also hopes to extend the scholarship past three years with funding to do so.