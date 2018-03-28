Soles for Sale: How sneakerhead culture evolved into a thriving market

While many believe Jordan sparked the rise of sneaker culture, Kanye West is another one of the figures that popularized it. His original Nike collaborations and current Adidas ones have become the must-have shoe for many sneakerheads, often fetching hundreds or thousands of dollars a pair.

The key to the market is the basic principles of supply and demand. The more limited a shoe, the more coveted it is and the more people are willing to pay for it. An example of this is the quintessential sneaker that kicked it all off, the Air Jordan 1 in the black and red – or Bred – colorway. When the sneaker re-released in 2016 it retailed for around $200, but now sells for closer to $650. Although the price seems steep, it’s actually relatively low. West’s latest Adidas shoes retail for around $300 and fetch anywhere from $500 to $1,500, and some of his past Nike collaborations go for around $5,000. Some of the rarest sneakers available, like Eminem’s past collaborations with Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 4 sell for more than $60,000 online.

Although the business of sneakers is booming worldwide, Vancouver’s scene in particular is thriving. It’s no secret that the city has a lot of residents with expendable incomes who are looking to spend it. Something that VSG member and long-time sneaker collector Gabriel Lee has noticed.

Lee has been passionate about shoes for a long time and has seen Vancouver’s sneaker scene evolve. “It’s changed because of the influx of expendable income which is now much higher, especially in the Lower Mainland, that’s what’s driven the market,” he said. “In the past you’d just buy something because you love it, but now it’s become more of a pre-requisite and more of a social status symbol.”

With such exorbitant prices, it was hard to tell if you were getting a ‘good’ deal or not in the past. Although those buying could try to follow prices in online groups, or rely on consignment stores to give them a fair price, there was no reliable index of what a shoe’s aftermarket values was. That was until the website StockX, which is essentially a stock market for shoes, launched in 2016. Since then, the site has acted as a reference for many when purchasing sneakers.

So, how does one go about acquiring the coveted footwear they crave? In the past, stores would simply allow customers to line up outside and sell the shoes on a first come first served basis. However, with the hype came longer lines. People would camp outside for days, occasionally weeks, and violence became a common occurrence as the demand for certain pairs grew. Most stores started to do raffles, or strictly sell these shoes online. And while this system has aimed to make purchasing more fair, it seems to have almost done the opposite.

The Backdoor

As I sat in my friend’s basement, surrounded by multiple pairs of Adidas Yeezys and Ultra Boosts and Nike and Supreme’s latest collaborative Air Force 1, he explained to me how he gets the shoes he resells.

Liam Chang*, a coding student in Vancouver, got into reselling shoes about two years ago. After looking for a new pair of running shoes, he came across Adidas’ Ultra Boost sneakers online and realized that there was a market for them. “I saw how limited they were and I saw that there’s resell money in it,” he explained. “It kind of made me feel that I could do this kind of culture, as in buy the limited stuff and sell it for more money.” He started trying to get as many pairs of valuable sneakers as he could, entering in raffles and waiting on websites when he knew certain pairs would be released.

As he got more involved in the sneaker community through Twitter and eventually private group chats, he made connections and learned how to bypass certain systems put in place to make releases fair. Using his tech background, he’s been able to essentially hack into the websites of local stores like Livestock and even the sites of Nike and Adidas, securing himself pairs of sought after shoes that he then flips on Facebook groups like VSG.

Chang has what are referred to as “monitors” on certain sites. A monitor tracks the back end of a website, essentially its code, so he gets notifications when a website adds a new item. Additionally, he has set his system up so that when a site adds a new item he receives a link which when he opens it, automatically adds the item to his cart, allowing him to checkout faster than anyone trying to buy the item the designed way.

Furthermore, he and his friends utilize a technique called “cookie injecting”. Websites use cookies, we all know this, but if you’re like me you don’t really know what they are. Chang explained that each cookie holds a piece of information. So, himself or one of his friends will identify the cookie that represents a certain pair of shoes being added to their cart and share it with their group. “You can find that cookie that is the cart of that shoe and I can copy that cookie and inject it into the console of my Google Chrome,” he explained. “Then I’ll have that shoe in my cart and I can check out.”

Of course, retailers are aware of this and are constantly battling these techniques. Recently Chang was attempting to get into Livestock’s system, and although he checked out with the pair he wanted, the store identified what he had done and cancelled his order. That being said, Chang believes that while companies are trying to combat the issue, they’ll never win. “Nike splits their stock into two backends, so they’re trying to change,” he said. “But what they don’t understand is that people will adapt to their code.”