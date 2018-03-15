Andrew Willis announces resignation from the CSU

The now-former VP Academic cites personal reasons as impetus for sudden departure

Carlo Javier // Editor-in-Chief

Mere days after his announcing his candidacy for re-election as the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU)’s vice president academic, communications student Andrew Willis submitted his resignation from the very position he was vying to maintain.

In a formal notice of resignation sent to the CSU staff, executives and board of directors, Willis cited personal matters as reason for his sudden announcement.

In his year serving as the vice president academic, Willis has worked intensely to help set up initiatives such as the Residence Committee and Open Education Resources (OER). Willis’ announcement also comes just days before the All-Candidates Forum for students running for executive positions in the upcoming CSU elections scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 15 in the Members Centre.

The sudden announcement mirrors a similar incident last year, when then-vice president university relations, Jullian Kolstee, issued his resignation close to the end of the academic calendar.

Despite his departure, the now-former VP stated in his email that he intends on continuing his work with student advocacy at Capilano University.