Rebounding from a slow start

Despite a lackluster beginning to the season, the men’s basketball team is starting to put things together

Luka Vasic // Contributo

The Capilano Blues Men’s basketball team did not start the 2017/18 season the way they had planned. Losing three of their first four games to start the year, the team’s youth started to become evident. This is natural for a team looking to blend five rookies, a transfer student and the returning squad into the rotation.

“The first couple games we were still figuring out how to play with each other,” said team captain Niko Mottus of their three losses.

“We battled in all three of those games, we missed pivotal shots and we were never front runners,” added head coach Cassidy Kannemeyer. In their losses to Langara, Camosun and VIU (Vancouver Island University), the Blues dug themselves into holes they could not come back from, losing by an average of 14 points.

Despite the slow start, the men regrouped and finished 2017 on a two-game win streak. The Blues carried that momentum into the new year, starting January by sweeping CBC in back to back games. They now find themselves sitting on a 5-3 record, good enough for second place in the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) with 10 games still left to play in the regular season.

Much of the Blues recent success can be credited to the play of their rookies, who have continued to impress coach Kannemeyer. “Larry [Stupar] and Nathan [Bromige] have fit in well because defensively they’re game changers,” said Kannemeyer. “Michael Kelly is a smart player, he knows that when he comes in the game what he’s supposed to do and he’s bringing very consistent minutes.” Throughout the season, Kannemeyer has stressed that the team needs to allow the game to come to them and not force things, which has helped the rookies find their place in the rotation. “They know their role, they know what they’re going to do and where they’re going to be,” added Mottus.

While the team’s rookies have slowly been finding their spot on the team, the Blues have found more consistency in fourth-year transfer forward Denver Sparks-Guest. “I think him and I always knew what kind of player he can be,” said Kannemeyer, who coached Sparks-Guest on a U-16 provincial team. “He’s become much more trusting of his teammates, he’s worked way harder on the defensive end, and because of that I can ride him in almost every situation.”

Kannemeyer’s confidence in Sparks-Guest has allowed him to shine as one of the Blues most potent offensive weapons. He leads the team in scoring with 22 points per game, rebounds with 8.5 per game, minutes with 29.1 per game, and has given his coach the opportunity to “tinker the things we can do in our offense to best suit him, so he can make plays for others and for himself,” according to Kannemeyer.

However, the most important piece of the Blues recent success has been their unselfishness, with eight players averaging more than 1.5 assists per game. “I want the ball to move, I want everybody to touch it,” said Kannemeyer. “When we’re playing like that we’re so deadly,” added Mottus, who along with Wowie Untalan lead the team with 3.1 assists per game apiece.

Despite the recent string of success, Motus and Kannemeyer realize what the team needs to do to become PACWEST contenders. “We need to get tougher, and we need to get more resilient when the bullets are flying,” said Kannemeyer.

The team’s mental toughness will be tested this past weekend against the first-place VIU Mariners, who remain undefeated. The Jan. 12 and 13 back-to-back games mark the Blues first home contests since Nov. 11. After losing to the Mariners in the provincial gold medal game last spring, Mottus and the Blues cannot help but feel fired up for the matchup. “They’re the team you want to beat,” said Mottus. “It’s definitely a personal game, and I know we’re all ready to play them on our home court.”