Art Shorts: Haunted Hits (Staff Picks)

“Death with Dignity” – Sufjan Stevens

Mood: You haven’t drank yet

Creating the perfect Halloween playlist isn’t the easiest of tasks, but since the best Halloween thrills are the ones that completely immerse you, then that is exactly what this playlist will do. First things first, you die. Let Sufjan Stevens’ hauntingly melancholic vocals take you away peacefully. For now, at least.

“Make My” – The Roots

Mood: You’ve had two tequilas

“I did it all for the money lord,” Big K.R.I.T raps in the highlight track of The Roots’ Undun. “Make My” is an apt soundtrack for your journey through the purgatory. The song features contemplative lyrics from K.R.I.T. and the great Black Thought. It’s full of regret and a closing line that seems completely devoid of hope, “If there’s a heaven, I can’t find the stairway.”

“Mr. Rager” – Kid Cudi

Mood: You just started mixing your alcohol

Without much sense of direction, you turn to the dark side just to find some answers. There aren’t many better artists that capture the sense of loneliness than Kid Cudi, and “Mr. Rager”, from his second album still stands as a gem in Cudi’s increasingly diluted discography. Cudi’s signature moaning/slurring style of singing, combined with Mr. Rager’s chimes and pulsating percussion makes for background music in your journey to the unknown.

“The Cool” – Lupe Fiasco

Mood: Someone brought you some snacks

Looks like there is some hope after all. “The Cool”, off Lupe Fiasco’s debut album, details the story of a murdered drug dealer who comes back to life to avenge his death. “He came back, in the same suit he was buried in, similar to the one his grandfather was married in.” This was a young and hungry Lupe Fiasco, and the clever storytelling in “The Cool” is as spooky and thought-provoking as it gets.

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers

Mood: You blacked out and forgot to drink water

After all your effort, you find out that you’re going to hell after all. I imagine hell to simply be a place where “Closer” plays on an endless loop, complete with The Chainsmokers’ terribly off-key vocals and hundreds of teenage girls screaming along. Sucks to be dead.