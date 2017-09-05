CSU Gains Representation at the Federal Level

The CSU was one of five founding members of the CFS in 1981. However, they felt they weren’t getting their money’s worth and held a referendum to decide whether or not to continue their membership as early as 1984. The CSU will be paying no more than a maximum of $53,029 per year to CASA, based off $3.26 per full-time equivalent, compared to the CFS’ fee of $8.98.

“It’s not only important for our lobbying efforts but it’s also important for getting the Capilano Students’ Union name out there,” said Berson, “For making connections with universities all across Canada and to really show us what other campaigns work at other universities.”

With success already behind them, the CSU is looking forward to making students’ interests heard nationally.